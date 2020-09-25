Updated as of September 24, 2020 In an effort to provide some further clarity and/or updates to specific protocols, the diocese is releasing this document to supplement the original guidelines and directives as issued on May 7, 2020. While the bulk of the directives from the May document remain in effect, some protocols have been adjusted and refined based on the experiences of these last four months. Bishop Brennan and diocesan administra- tion remain grateful to all the clergy, parish staff members, volunteers and parishioners who have been diligent about following these directives for the health and safety of all who gather for public worship. Moreover, the diocese has encouraged all parish communities to restore their full liturgical schedule of weekend Masses, daily Masses and other sacramental celebrations as existed prior to March 2020. Bishop Brennan continues to invite those who are physically able and healthy to resume attending Mass in person, if they have not already done so – to hear God’s Word with their brothers and sisters in the faith and to re- ceive the Lord Jesus in the Eucharist. *At each celebration of Mass, the names and contact information for all parishioners and visitors who are in attendance should continue to be recorded in case this information is needed for contact tracing. Moreover, hand sanitizer should be available at all en- trances of the church and parishioners should be reminded to sanitize their hands upon entering the church. *The requirement for all of the faithful to wear a mask (except children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing), which covers both the mouth and the nose, remains in effect. As parishioners enter the church, their mask should be put on and remain on until they leave the building while also observing physical distancing. *Strict physical distancing is still to be followed by only using every other pew and maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals from different households; thus members of a single household do not need to practice physical distancing with each other and may be seated together in the same row. There- fore, the limited capacity of a particular church will be determined by the adherence to these protocols and the overall goal of ensuring that our people can attend Mass in a safe manner that strives to promote good health for all. *Outdoor celebrations of the Mass may occur, as weather permits, provided that all of the same guidelines are followed as would be required for indoor celebrations (physical distancing, wearing of masks, etc…) *Any distribution of printed materials such as wor- ship aides or bulletins is to be undertaken with care – if possible, individuals are to carefully pick up these

items from a table as they enter/leave the church. If these items must be distributed by a volunteer or usher, he/she should wear gloves for the distribution of these materials. *At the discretion of the local pastor, altar servers may now be utilized to assist during Mass as needed. At this time, it is suggested to utilize only a minimal number of servers per Mass (it is recommended to use no more than three servers). Physical distancing should be maintained as much as possible. *The readings may be proclaimed by the Presider or by one lector. If the lector is reading from the ambo, the Presider should proclaim the gospel and offer his homily from another location such as the presider’s chair so as not to use the same microphone as the lec- tor. The cantor leads the Responsorial Psalm from a separate microphone and stand, not at the ambo. As well, care should be taken that separate copies of the readings are available to prevent multiple people from touching the same liturgical books. *Matters relating to music during Mass and singing are addressed in a separate document entitled: “Guidelines for Music during Liturgical Celebrations; ” this document is being released by the diocese at the same time as these directives. *The Entrance Procession (and Recessional) may now return to past practices prior to the start of the pandemic. *If attendance at particular Masses is increasing and the space/setup of the church building allows, pastors may wish to add an additional station where a deacon or an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Com- munion may also distribute communion. Like the priest, this individual must wear a mask and sanitize his/her hands before and after distributing Holy Communion. The same setup, involving a small table with a corporal, purificator, and a hand disinfecting pro- duct, must be used at this additional station. The distribution of the Precious Blood to the laity is still sup- pressed until further notice. Proper physical distancing must be maintained at all times as the faithful come up to receive Holy Communion and then return to their respective pews. It is still recommended to have ushers/volunteers assist with directing the flow of the communion procession. *Hospitality ministers/ushers should continue to take an active role to ensure physical distancing is maintained as people are dismissed following the con- clusion of the Mass. *At the discretion of the local pastor, churches may continue to be open for private prayer throughout the day without having a designated person always pres- ent. Wipes and sanitizing supplies should be available for individuals to sanitize the pew, door handles, etc. once they are finished making their visit and are pre-