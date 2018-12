Wheeling Vicariate—St. Francis Xavier, Moundsville, Dec. 9, 4 p.m.; Corpus Christi, Wheeling, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.; St. Anthony’s Follansbee, Dec. 16, 4 p.m.; St. Michael’s, Wheeling, Dec. 17, 7 p.m.; St. Joseph’s, Proctor, Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m.; Our Lady of Peace, Wheeling, Dec. 19, 6 p.m.

Charleston Vicariate—Sacred Heart, Huntington, check shcchwv.com for dates and times; Christ the King, Dunbar, Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m.; Holy Trinity, Nitro, Dec. 12, 6:30 p.m.; St. Anthony’s, Charleston, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m; Blessed Sacrament, South Charleston, Dec. 16, 3 p.m.; Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston, Dec. 17, 7 p.m.; Our Lady of the Hills, Elkview, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. (right after 6:30 p.m. Mass); St. Agnes, Charleston, Dec. 19, 6 p.m.

Beckley Vicariate—St. Francis de Sales, Beckley, Dec. 9, 3 p.m.; Ss. Peter & Paul, Oak Hill, Dec. 12, 6 p.m.; St. John the Evangelist, Summersville, Dec. 19, 7 p.m.

Clarksburg Vicariate—St. Francis de Sales, Morgantown, Dec. 9, 4 p.m.; St. Anthony’s, Fairmont, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.; St. James the Apostle, Clarksburg, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.; Holy Spirit, Monongah, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.; St. Ann’s, Shinnston, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.; St. Luke the Evangelist, Cheat Lake, Dec. 14, 6 p.m.; St. Patrick’s, Mannington, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.; St. Patrick’s, Weston, Dec. 18, following Advent Mission which starts at 6 p.m.; St. Peter the Fisherman, Fairmont, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.

Martinsburg Vicariate—Epiphany of Our Lord, Moorefield, Dec. 8, after 6:30 p.m. Mass and Dec. 9 after 9 a.m. Mass; St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton, Franklin, Dec. 8, after 4 p.m. Mass; St. Mary’s, Petersburg, Dec. 9 after 11 a.m. Mass; St. Joseph’s, Dec. 17, 7 p.m.; St. Bernadette’s, Hedgesville, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.; St. James, Charles Town, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.; St. Leo’s, Inwood, Dec. 19, 7 p.m.

Parkersburg Vicariate—St. Michael’s, Vienna, Tuesdays of Advent, 6-7 p.m.; Matter Dolorosa, Paden City, Dec. 10, 7 p.m.; St. Margaret Mary, Parkersburg, Dec. 11, 7 p.m.; Sacred Heart, Point Pleasant, Dec. 12, 5:30 p.m.; St. Matthew’s, Ravenswood, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m.; St. Vincent de Paul, New Martinsville, Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m.