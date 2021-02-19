PCHS Students Have Access to Touchless Water Bottle Filling Stations Amid Pandemic

Courtesy Photo Since November, students at Parkersburg Catholic High School have had access to five, touchless water bottle filling stations thanks to support from community organizations. The stations were purchased in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Above, Laura Hall of the Rotary Club of Wood County, presents a check to PCHS Principal M.C. Heffner, right, last fall to help fund the project. Also pictured, at left, is Erica Jackson of the Rotary Club. PCHS also received funds for the project from the Highmark Foundation. The stations were installed Nov. 3.