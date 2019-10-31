Parkersburg’s Little Saints Lead Procession on Solemnity

Colleen Rowan Photo

On the Solemnity of All Saints, Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-graders had a special treat for their fellow students. Dressed as saints, they led a procession from St. Francis Xavier Church back to their school following the celebration of Mass on the holy day. The children walked with their fifth-grade rosary partners. Pictured above in the front row, from left, are: Martin Tahbaz as St. Don Bosco; Geno Crooks as St. Patrick; and Amelia Lazor as St. Thérèse of Lisieux. In the back row, from left, are: Nadieh Utietiang as St. Kateri Tekakwitha; Marina Scotto-Rinaldi as St. Gabriel the Archangel; Eli Reid as St. Martin de Porres; and Sebastian Khosrovi as St. Patrick.