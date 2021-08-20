Parkersburg Catholic Schools Offer Adopt a Class Program

PARKERSBURG—The Adopt a Class program allows an individual or business to sponsor a classroom of their choice at Parkersburg Catholic Elementary or Parkersburg Catholic High School for one school year. “For a tax deductible donation of $250 or more, you can increase the opportunity for student success by empowering teachers with the funds to purchase resources for the classroom,” PCS officials posted on the PCS Facebook page. Donations could be used for such things as: books, computer software, classroom supplies, and much more. “Your support will be recognized with a plaque outside of the classroom that you adopt,” PCS officials said. For more information, contact Kelli Lewis, Advancement director at klewis@pchs1.com or (304) 428-7528.