PARKERSBURG—Paul Benedict Takeshi Teltscher, a sophomore at Parkersburg Catholic High School and a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Parkersburg, was the recipient of a Bishop Scholarship donated by Archbishop William E. Lori, apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. The scholarship assists singers who attend the nine-day National Catholic Youth Choir (NCYC) camp and concert tour.

NCYC auditioned choristers spent nine days (July 6 – 14, 2019) on the campus of Saint John’s Abbey and University in Collegeville, Minn., rehearsing daily as a unified choir under the direction of St. John’s Boys’ Choir Conductor, André Heywood. Teltscher sang as a Tenor II. The choir began their Midwest Concert Tour on July 11 at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior, Wis.

“Camp has been a great experience because of a great sense of community and many chances to make magnificent music. I am blessed to have had the opportunity to sing for such an appreciative audience during our short concert tour. I wish camp would have been longer and hope to be able to participate next year again. I am looking forward to going home to West Virginia and sharing my experience with my school and parish,” said Teltscher.

Teltscher was born in Konstanz, Germany. His family immigrated to West Virginia when he was 2-years- old and later moved to Parkersburg so that he and his younger sister could receive a Catholic education. Besides singing in the Smoot Theatre Boys Chorus in his free time, Teltscher enjoys bicycling, kayaking and soccer. His favorite subjects in school are mathematics and natural sciences.

In 2016, Teltscher participated in the West Virginia Music Educators Association All-State Conference as Alto I. In the summer of 2018, he was invited to the Governor’s Academy of Science in Green Bank. This past spring, Teltscher was invited to the Rotary Youth Leadership Camp in Jackson Mill and has already been invited to attend next year.

“The Parkersburg Catholic Schools family celebrates Paul’s accomplishments and applauds his contributions to the extensive and diverse culture of our school community. Paul is ambitious in his aspirations and dedicated to his success and the success of others in collaboration,” said John Golebiewski, president/principal of Parkersburg Catholic Schools.