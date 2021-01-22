By Colleen Rowan NEW MARTINSVILLE—Two chalices with patens have been restored and given to St. Vincent de Paul Parish in New Martinsville, courtesy of longtime parishioner Lois Estep. Before beginning his homily, Msgr. Kevin Quirk, pastor of the parish, announced to the faithful gathered for the Jan. 17 Sunday morning Mass that one of the two chalices was there, present on the altar. The chalices and patens were given by a priest to Estep who then had them refinished, cleaned, and restored for her parish community. Msgr. Quirk expressed, “great thanks to Lois and to her family. And as we are using that chalice we remember her, her brother, and her parents in our prayers.” Following the petitions, he blessed the chalice.