Parishes Answer Archbishop’s Invitation for Holy Hour of Adoration

John Sherwood Photo On the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, a Eucharistic procession of roughly 100 parishioners is held at St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town, which participated in the Holy Hour of Adoration for Hope and Healing Nov. 25. Many parishes cross the state participated.

By Colleen Rowan

“Live on the Eucharist, depend on it, and in every moment of difficulty in life … say, ‘Hail, Christ my King,’” Msgr. Kevin M. Quirk, J.C.D., J.V., said to his parishioners at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. Msgr. Quirk, who is rector of the cathedral, shared these words in his homily at the 10:30 a.m. Mass on the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, Nov. 25. Following the Mass, the cathedral began a Holy Hour of Adoration, one of the many parishes in the diocese to do so that day, responding to the invitation of Archbishop William E. Lori to have the holy hour to pray for hope and healing, recognizing the difficulty and the challenges the Catholic community faces at this time, and seeking Christ’s assistance.

