Fifth-grader Elaina Delgra of Sacred Heart Grade School in Charleston places a crown of flowers on the statue of Mary during the school’s May Crowning at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston May 14. Also participating in the May Crowning of Our Lady is Miles Bown, a fifth-grader at Sacred Heart. Parishes and Catholic schools across the diocese are holding May Crownings throughout May, the Month of Our Lady.