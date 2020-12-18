Parishes’ Advent Giving Not Deterred by Ongoing Pandemic

By Colleen Rowan Every year, St. Michael Parish in Vienna has an Advent Giving Tree to support the Stone Soup Kitchen in downtown Parkersburg. Throughout Advent, generous parishioners place donations under the tree to help restock the facility’s shelves for the year. In place of a sit down this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, bag lunches were being prepared. “The supplies are a bit different, but the mission is the same—feed the hungry,” said Father John Gallagher, pastor. St. Michael’s is among the many parishes of the diocese that hold Advent giving projects. Whether they are called Angel Trees, Giving Trees or other names, these collections provide food, toys, clothes, warm hats and gloves for winter weather, and so much more for families and individuals in need. And just like St. Michael’s, many parishes support outreach organizations. One of them is the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling, which holds an Angel Tree for the clients of the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center. Walk into any church in the diocese during Advent, and one is sure to find some type of Giving Tree, even in the ongoing pandemic.

Courtesy Photo Pictured at right is the Advent Giving Tree at St. Michael Parish in Vienna.