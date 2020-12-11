Parish Nurses Host Virtual Discussion on

Holiday Blues and Depression

By Colleen Rowan

CLARKSBURG—“Holiday Blues and Depression, what you need to know” was the topic of the most recent in the Wellness Wednesday series on the Immaculate Conception Parish Nurses and Friends Facebook page.

In the segment, psychiatric nurse practitioner Amy Ankrom of Health Right in Morgantown who is also an assistant professor of nursing at West Virginia University discussed holiday blues, seasonal affective disorder, depression, and suicide.

“Learn about signs and symptoms to look out for as well as potential coping strategies,” organizers said in prompting the discussion. “Discover ways to prevent suicide.”

The discussion can be viewed on the group’s Facebook page or at https://youtu.be/EPp3IkEuWGU.

The Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255 or TextTalk to 741741.

Veronica Gallo, a registered nurse and professor of nursing at WVU, is one of the 15 nurses involved in Immaculate Conception Parish Nurses. Two of them are student nurses, she said. The group has been in existence for several years, but recently started the Facebook page.

“During the pandemic we have been challenged to find ways to continue to provide services to the community,” Gallo said. “The Facebook page is one way we are trying to get much needed health information to our parishioners.”