Parish Gift Shop in Huntington Has New Items in Time for Christmas

HUNTINGTON—The perfect “religious” gifts are at Our Lady of Fatima Parish Gift Shop in Huntington, parish officials said. With a holiday flair and a first ever Fatima motif, a new high end line of religious candles awaits the prudent Christmas season shopper. These candles are made with the finest grade liturgical waxes, shop officials said. Stop by for all holiday religious shopping needs. Pre-orders being taken now with plenty of time for delivery before Christmas day. Proceeds go to the Ladies Guild.