Panel Discusses Integrating Ecology, Economy, and Human Dignity

By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—Bishop Mark Brennan joined Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and four others in the Integrating Ecology, Economy, and Human Dignity panel discussion Dec. 8 initiated by Catholics for a Sustainable Economy.

The near hour-long virtual event, livestreamed on the diocese’s Facebook and website, focused upon West Virginia’s future and care for creation in relation to the Catholic faith. Fittingly held this year, the 45th anniversary of the Appalachian bishops’ pastoral letter This Land is Home to Me and the 25th anniversary of their letter At Home in the Web of Life, discussion geared toward ways West Virginians can work together to preserve the state’s natural beauty while bringing in businesses that will provide a good living for the people.

Moderated by Susan Hollis, director of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, the panel also included Congregation of St. Joseph Sister Kathleen Durkin; Brandon Dennison, founder and chief executive officer of Coalfield Development Corporation; Kate Asquith, vice president of Programs and Operations for Appalachian Headwaters; and Joey James, senior strategist at Downstream Strategies.

The gathering began with Bishop Brennan leading participants in an opening prayer. He then offered his remarks in which he pointed to Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’ and post-synodal apostolic exhortation Querida Amazonia as well as the Appalachian bishops’ letters, which address the issue of ecology. This of course includes physical creation— the land, the rivers, the mountains, and the animals that inhabit them, he said, but “especially God’s human creation—men, women, and children—and how actions and inactions affect their well-being.”

Pope Francis has a very broad perspective because he addresses the whole world, the bishop said, while the Appalachian bishops considered one extensive region of the country but remaining conscious of global trends. Bishop Brennan said both stress respect for local culture and advocate for local control and local initiatives such as sustainable development and small-based communities and decry the exploitation of poor nations by rich ones or poor regions by rich ones, large businesses and homogenization of culture.

“Writing more recently, Pope Francis is attentive to climate change and insists that respect for human ecology demands rejecting abortion, euthanasia, and other threats to vulnerable human beings,” Bishop Brennan said. “And similarly, the Appalachian bishops urge efforts to end domestic violence and the abuse of children.”

For the pope and bishops, he continued, an integral ecology must embrace both physical nature and people.

“I don’t know what lessons we are all going to learn from this coronavirus pandemic,” Bishop Brennan said. “But I do hope going forward that citizens will press their governments to take strong measures to counteract the negative affects of human behavior on the climate, on the physical environment, and on human rights and will take initiatives of their own apart from government to do what they can in those areas.”

The bishop said that it is his hope as well that all may follow Pope Francis’ lead “in advocating for richer nations to treat poor nations fairly, and to resist consumerism and reject the throwaway culture in its various forms.”

Panelists also took part in a question and answer session in which Hollis announced questioned posted by viewers in real time. A question for Bishop Brennan was this: “There has been a movement for organizations across the U.S. to divest from fossil fuels. … for the diocese where a lot of income comes from fossil fuels, is anyone looking to address this?”

Bishop Brennan said the diocese is looking into the issue, but immediately letting go of land that produces gas and oil that sustains many parishes, Catholic schools, and agencies cannot happen overnight. The bishop noted that the pope is not asking for change to happen tomorrow. “He is saying, take a real look at all of this, so we are going to take a real look at it. … We need to study that carefully and take responsible steps when we decide what we want to do.”

Speaking after the bishop was Sister Durkin, who noted that for 370 years the Sisters of St. Joseph have asked the question, Who is my neighbor? “Our mission is the prayer of Jesus, that all may be one,” she said.

Drawing upon the messages of Laudato Si’, and the Appalachian bishops’ letters, Sister Durkin said that human dignity, ecology and economy are intimately related.

“At Home in the Web of Life amplified our core mission that we are one with every kind of human neighbor, with all creatures, and earth itself,” she said. “From Appalachia to the global community, Pope Francis’ Laudato Si’ expands our vision and concern that the cries of the poor and the cries of the earth are one.”

She also spoke of her congregation’s collaboration with Grow Ohio Valley, a nonprofit organization which addresses food insecurity for the poor by farming abandoned land, supporting local farmers and creating employment. She also mentioned the congregation’s collaboration with Try This West Virginia, an organization promoting healthier communities.

“I am thrilled to be joining Bishop Brennan and my brothers and sisters in the Catholic community for this important discussion today,” Manchin said in beginning his remarks. The senator also recognized the others on the panel. “The incredible work that these organizations are doing to bring economic vitality to West Virginia in new ways is commendable,” he said.

Manchin spoke of his growing up in Farmington in a devout Catholic family. He also spoke of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has changed life for everyone in West Virginia.

“I applaud the diocese for bringing as much normalcy to the lives of their parishioners as possible during these challenging times,” he said. ‘You’ve done a great job in keeping parishioners who want to worship in person, safe while also adapting to a new virtual reality in offering Mass online.”

As with public schools, Catholic schools have also been deeply impacted by the pandemic, Manchin said. “Teachers, support staff, and administrators have done a wonderful job keeping our children safe in these unprecedented times,” he said.

Moving on, Manchin said there is a balance between economy and the environment. “We all have to be rational about this. … We need all of our energy to be used in the cleanest fashion as we move forward to the energy of the future,” he said.

At the end of the discussion, Kate Kosydar of Catholics for a Sustainable Economy thanked all of the participants.

The full video of the panel discussion may be viewed in its entirety on the diocese’s website at www.dwc.org.