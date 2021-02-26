WHEELING—The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mary’s Conference, Elm Grove (Wheeling) had a busy and productive year of service in 2020, despite Covid restrictions. Members made 191 in-home visits at the beginning of 2020, and then switched to phone visits and outside meetings observing social distancing. “We were able to help 671 individuals,” society officials said. Society members and friends, all lay volunteers, gave a reported 736 hours of service and an estimated 1,958 driving miles to assist the society in its work. “We were able to give $20,160 in assistance to those we serve – anyone in need, for whatever reason — in our community,” society officials said. “In addition to these efforts, our bed ministry continues to be quite successful. With beds donated by hotel/motel operations, college/university sources, individual donations and beds purchased directly with donations, we provided 92 beds to families in need. We did this with the much appreciated help of our volunteer truck drivers and their friends. “This year we reached out to other local parishes — informing them about our mission — and requesting both financial help and volunteers. This resulted in donations and some prospective new members.” The Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s outreach depends upon volunteers and donations, and officials said the church community has always been generous in providing both. Poor box collections, Thrift Store distributions, grants, individual donations and member contributions make up the bulk of financial resources needed to help those the society serves. Ninety-eight percent of the funds received go directly to those the society serves. The remainder goes to maintaining the phone line and other supplies. The services provided include food vouchers to Riesbeck’s, rent and utility assistance, personal care and cleaning supplies, gasoline for transportation, beds and bedding supplies, emergency assistance and other services to empower those in need. “We deeply appreciate the on-going support of our community,” society officials said. “ Be assured of our gratitude and prayers. We ask that you continue to be part of our society through your prayers and financial donations. If you feel called to join the society, you would be most welcome!”