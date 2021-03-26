Palm Crosses Created, Thanks to Youth Group

Courtesy Photo Pictured are Palm Sunday palm crosses created by the youth group of St. Joseph Parish in Martinsburg and St. Bernadette Parish in Hedgesville.

By Colleen Rowan Each year, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 392 of Martinsburg, creates hundreds of palm crosses for distribution on Palm Sunday. The crosses are given to the sick and homebound of the area. It is a project that members look forward to every year. But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they quickly realized that it was not safe for many of the members to participate. So, they asked for a little help this year. And happily stepping up was the the youth group of St. Joseph Parish in Martinsburg and St. Bernadette Parish in Hedgesville. The kids were more than willing to assist in the court’s Fifth-Annual Palm Cross project, and they got to work right away. By the time they finished, the kids had created almost 200 crosses, which will will once again be distributed to the sick and homebound. Catholic Daughters West Virginia State Regent Lisa Ceravalo said that the organization appreciates the help from the kids in making the project a success. “On behalf of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, West Virginia, we wish to thank all the youth and their leader Linda Abrahamian for their help with the palm crosses for the sick and homebound in Berkeley County,” Ceravalo said. “We were privileged to have Father Thomas Gallagher stop in and give the youth a lesson on the palms and how to treat them after they are blessed,” she noted. Father Gallagher, who is pastor of St. Joseph’s, then blessed the crosses. Packaged with notes from the Catholic Daughters and from the youth group along with a Year of St. Joseph prayer card, the palm crosses were to be delivered to patients at the Martinsburg Veterans Hospital, Hospice of the Panhandle, and to St. Joseph and St. Bernadette’s homebound parishioners.