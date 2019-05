Courtesy Photo

Pictured at the Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon’s luncheon April 24 in Buckhannon are, from left, Sister Francesca Lowis, SAC; Sister Stella Holisz, SAC; Sister Joanne Obrachta, SAC; Sister Amutha Arockiam, SAC; Sister Danuta Przbylek, SAC; Sister Sahaya Ambrose, SAC; and Sister Mary Terence Wall, SAC. The sisters recently established the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington.

See story in May 3 issue