BUCKHANNON — The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon will hold a Volunteer Program Management seminar May 7 from 10-11:30 a.m. at West Virginia Wesleyan College Performing Arts Center, Greek Alumni Roomn, 59 College Ave. in Buckhannon.

Topics will include volunteer recruitment, volunteer orientation and training, volunteer management, and volunteer retention. The session facilitator will be Beth Zarate, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa). To attend, RSVP by May 6 to jyspry@pallottinesac.org or call (304) 397-5955.