By Colleen Rowan

CHARLESTON—The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston is offering its annual PACE Conference Oct. 23-24 at St. John XXIII Pastoral Center in Charleston.

PACE stands for Parish Administration & Collaborative Education, and is presented for clergy, parish secretaries, bookkeepers, development directors, religious education directors, volunteers and school administration. The conference will offer them a variety of educational sessions from which to choose. Participants will also have an opportunity to network with fellow Catholics from around the diocese.

Chad Carter, chancellor of the diocese, who organizes the conference each year, said that PACE is always a beneficial and enjoyable event for all.

“The annual PACE Conference continues to be an excellent gathering and interfacing of parish/school staff members and volunteers along with representatives from various diocesan offices; we continue to see a large percentage of people return year after year and some have even attended all five of the conferences that we have offered so far,” Carter said. “Our participants not only enjoy the breakout sessions where they learn about a variety of topics spread across five different tracks, they continually comment on the beauty and the renewal they experience as we unite people from different parts of the diocese through various prayer opportunities including the celebration of the Holy Mass and the evening Taize Prayer Service.”

In addition to prayer opportunities and fellowship, diocesan staff and guest presenters offer various sessions during the conference relating to the following tracks: Financial Management & Reporting; Marketing & Technology; Development & Mission Advancement; Pastoral & Formational; ParishSOFT & General Administration.

More information about the next PACE Conference will be coming in future months at www.dwc.org.