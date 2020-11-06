Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church’s Bells Will Ring out Again in Stonewood

By Colleen Rowan

Anyone visiting the town of Stonewood is met with an extraordinary sign of the Catholic faith—the 104-foot bell spire in front of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. The three bells of the spire which rang throughout the community for almost half a century, sadly fell silent eight years ago. “Every day at 7 a.m., noon, and 6 p.m. the Angelus bells would chime. And, as a child, it was our way of knowing the time of day,” said Janet Cox, a lifelong member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Cox has lived next door to the church since its construction in 1965. And the bells, she said, have been engrained in Stonewood residents’ daily lives. “We also had the ‘call to Mass’ about fifteen minutes before Mass, giving us the reminder that it was time to head out the door so we weren’t late,” she said. Cox remembers the funeral toll, which was a single bell tolling, signifying to the community they we were laying a parishioner to rest or the celebratory bells on a Saturday afternoon for a wedding. “The bells were very common in our community, so it was quickly noticed when they stopped working about eight years ago,” she said. At the center of the spire is a statue of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, originally covered by a protective circular cover representing a halo. Cox said the disc was damaged by water and fell about five years ago and has recently been replaced by a new protective triangular cover representing the Blessed Trinity. Efforts to replace the bell system are currently underway, and have received a huge response from the parish community. “We are close to the completion of our ‘Bell Tower’ project with the replacement of the bells to sound the praises of the Lord and call the faithful to worship,” Cox said. “In an effort to raise funds to help with the cost of replacing the bell system, we asked our parishioners to consider making contributions and within three weeks, we exceeded our fundraising goal. The bells clearly have been missed by our church and community.” Deacon John Yaquinta, permanent deacon at the parish who helped get the bell replacement project started, said it won’t be long now until the bells will be ringing once more. “Catholics and non-Catholics alike will be able to know what is going on by the source of the bells,” he said. “They will know when Mass is about to start, when a funeral procession has arrived, when a couple is getting married, or when it is time to stop and pray the Angelus. In other words, God is about to start talking to his people again, using the bells installed in the bell tower at OLPH. “It makes me happy that the community at large supports the project,” he continued. “The bells have not worked since I have been a member of OLPH. However, I am excited to hear them for the first time once the work is completed.” The new bells are set to be installed Nov. 16. Information offered by the parish’s “Repair the Bell Tower Fund” said the project includes removal of the existing system and speakers, installation of a new Verdin Digital Sonata bell system, new speakers, cables, and hardware. Parishioners were invited to honor their loved ones who have passed away with memorial plaques along with their contribution. Contribution plaques will be placed in the church with the names of those memorialized or donors to the fund. The architect, Louis Joseph Schmidt, wrote the following after the construction of the spire in 1966: “A new landmark on the skyline in Stonewood, the bell spire is rising more than 104 feet above the floor of the church. The three spire legs represent the Blessed Trinity and collectively support the Roman Cross, so the Christian community might be reminded of Christ’s continuous presence. Nestled high in the spire are external speakers to sound the praises of the Lord and call the faithful of Stonewood to worship.” And so the parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help today have made sure their beautiful bells will ring out to future generations.

Courtesy Photo At right is the 104-foot bell spire in front of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Stonewood.