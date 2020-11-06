Our Lady of Peace Parish and School Celebrate Completion of New Addition

Joyce Bibey Photo

Members of the Battaglino family pause for parishioners wanting to take photos at the blessing and opening of Our Lady of Peace Parish and School’s new building – The Battaglino Family Center. Also pictured is Bishop Mark Brennan and Father Joseph Augustine, pastor.By Joyce Bibey

WHEELING—Despite the constraints and setbacks COVID-19 ushered in, Our Lady of Peace Parish and School was able to break ground and complete a two-story addition. On Sunday, Nov. 1, Bishop Mark E. Brennan blessed the new building, the Battaglino Family Center, after celebrating Mass with Father Joseph Mandokkara Augustine, pastor. Our Lady of Peace broke ground on the project at the beginning of the pandemic. While construction was challenging as procedures to maintain safety and job-site cleanliness were heightened, the work was completed as scheduled. The new building features a large gathering hall, restrooms, a new preschool classroom, elevator, and an oversized tech-ready learning space for art and music to enhance the parish and school programs. “This building is more than bricks and mortar,” said Principal Maureen Kerr. “It is a dream that has become reality. It is a space for all of us to gather to pray, embrace, celebrate, plan for the future, and build lasting relationships. “At Our Lady of Peace, our mission and vision are built on our foundation of faith,” she said. “Our faith in Christ and our undying commitment to this parish and school have been our driving force as we plan and grow.” Kerr has been a life-long parishioner of the Marshall County parish, graduated from the school, and after receiving her master’s degree in education taught for 11 years before becoming principal in 2013. “Our Lady pf Peace is my home, so watching it grow throughout these years and being able to have the opportunity to be a part of this expansion is truly a blessing,” she said. “This gathering space is a true testament to the People of Peace – their dedication, commitment, care and love for this parish and school have been so evident throughout this process. It shows how strong this parish and school are – even with all of the obstacles we have had to overcome in the past months.” The parish has been discussing an expansion for more than a decade. Father Augustine said it is an honor to be the pastor at this exciting time. “The strength of this beautiful community is the members’ commitment to this parish and the school,” he said. “When they see or hear that something needs done, they step up to help. Since my arrival in 2018, they have welcomed me with their whole heart. It is a very joyful bunch of people. We do have a lot of socials in our community like or annual bonfire, outdoor picnic, annual Thanksgiving dinner, Fat Tuesday dinners, etc. And everyone loves to be a part of them. And it builds the community.” The building project was initiated with a significant gift from Dr. John Battaglino, Virginia Battaglino, and the late Carmela Battaglino, longtime members of the parish, Augustine said, adding it is a sign of great “growth even in the midst of difficult times.” Further funding for the addition was raised through parish, school, and alumni donations. “The decision to donate this very generous gift came in a time when the Catholic Church here in WV was going through a major scandal, and when people were reconsidering their financial donations to the parishes,” he said. “I was greatly moved at (the Battaglinos’) decision. It is a great example of unwavering faith and strong dedication to the local parish community.” He said the parish and school have historically been exemplary good stewards of their finances. He and Kerr do not take that for granted. “We owe a great debt of gratitude to the former pastors and the leaders of the parish to build a system of continuing financial support into the future both for the parish and school. The members in the past looked at their community and said we need to create a financial stability here to support the school and the parish. They joined together and did exactly that, invested for the future. We at present are able to do a lot of things in both the school and the parish because of those members’ futuristic vision and their will to make it happen. Our parish school is our pride and we are able to sustain it because of those stewardship decisions in the past.” As a growing parish and successful school, they will continue their focus to provide a great education with a strong Catholic identity. “The most basic reason and purpose of a Catholic school is to make a great education with a religious (foundation) available and affordable to everyone in the community. While we are not too far from that goal, we are still able to make it happen to almost everyone who comes at our door. We need greater visions and long-term plans. And I am absolutely certain that our community can achieve anything they set their eyes on. The Lord has been always good, and he will continue to get us through every step in the future.”