By Colleen Rowan

Each year, beginning on the first Saturday after Easter, the Novena to Santo Niño is celebrated at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston. It is a joyous celebration presented by the Filipino Community of West Virginia and Ohio and parishioners of the basilica co-cathedral.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no gathering in the church. But the Novena to Santo Niño will go on with faithful invited to pray at home.

“We would like to share this novena with the rest of the diocese,” said Maricel Bernardo, coordinator.

“As we practice social distancing, we can still celebrate Santo Niño together by praying the novena in our homes,” parish officials posted on the basilica co-cathedral’s Facebook page April 15. “We ask that you pray the novena at 6:30 p.m. daily or when you are able. Please keep in your prayers the first responders, essential workers, and the individuals who risk their health and safety every day. Pray for each other, our nation, and the world as we battle this pandemic together. Viva Santo Niño!”

The novena will be celebrated from April 18 to April 26. The daily Masses will not be celebrated except on the last day of the novena. That Mass will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Facebook page at 10 a.m. with Very Rev. Donald X. Higgs, Assoc. V.F., rector of the basilica co-cathedral, as the celebrant. The Mass will be celebrated for Santo Niño with the novena after Mass.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic and social distancing practice, we are unable to celebrate the nine days in the church this year,” Bernardo said. “We will be sending e-mails as well as printing the novena in our church bulletin. It will also be available on the Sacred Heart Facebook page.”

Novena prayers are available in the April 15 post on the Sacred Heart Facebook page for printing purposes, so that individuals and families can pray the novena at home. To access the prayers and for more information, visit the parish’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BasilicaSacredHeart.

More information about the novena may also be found by visiting the basilica co-cathedral’s website at sacredheartcocathedral.com and clicking “Bulletins” in the top menu.

The basilica co-cathedral is a Diocesan Shrine of Santo Niño de Cebu, the patron and protector of the Philippines.