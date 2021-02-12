Opportunities for Prayer at the Cathedral during Lent

Lent is just around the corner! Why not give yourself the opportunity to make this the best Lent ever? The 40 days of Lent provide many ways for everyone to grow closer to Our Lord. PLAN AHEAD to allow yourself the time to participate in some of the wonderful opportunities for prayer we have available at the Cathedral during the Lenten Season: Each Friday, we will have ADORATION OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT after the 12:05 p.m. Mass until 5:45 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop by the Cathedral at any point on a Friday afternoon in Lent and spend some time in prayer and adoration. Following the period of Eucharistic Adoration, STATIONS OF THE CROSS will be held each Friday at 6:00 p.m. The Stations of the Cross, or Via Crucis, began as the practice of pious pilgrims to Jerusalem who would retrace the final journey of Jesus Christ to Calvary. Later, for the many who wanted to pass along the same route, but could not make the trip to Jerusalem, a practice developed that eventually took the form of the fourteen stations currently found in almost every church. On Sunday evenings during Lent, we will celebrate SOLEMN VESPERS at 6:00 p.m. Vespers, also known as Evening Prayer, is part of the Liturgy of the Hours, the official prayer of the church. The beautiful music for Vespers is provided by the Cathedral Schola. Spending time during Lent praying, fasting and giving can make Jesus’ sacrifice on Good Friday and His resurrection on Easter even more meaningful. We encourage you to take Lent seriously this year and make it the best ever!