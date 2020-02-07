MARTINSBURG — St. Joseph School will host two open houses so people can learn how Catholic education challenges children to recognize and develop their God-given gifts.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Tuesday, March 24, visitors to the school at 110 E. Stephen St. in downtown Martinsburg can meet Principal Patrick Blanc, the administrative team and teachers. They also will learn about the school and its curriculum.

For more information, contact Kaitlyn Henry at (304) 267-6447 or email KHenry@sjswv.org. Enrollment for new families begins March 2.