By Colleen Rowan

WEST VIRGINIA—The diocese and a number of parishes are offering the faithful a way to continue to support their parishes through online giving. Offertory collections at Sunday Masses have been the largest source of income for parishes to fund their ministry efforts and, with public Masses suspended, collections have drastically dropped.

“Our parishes are dependent upon your weekly financial gifts to continue their ministries in this critical time when we are not able to gather to celebrate Mass together,” said Krissie Benson, director of Stewardship and Development for the diocese. “We are still called to give our time and our financial resources. Now may be a good time to transition from the traditional envelopes to online giving.”

For everyone’s safety during the coronavirus pandemic, Bishop Mark Brennan closed the diocese’s churches and suspended public celebration of Mass March 13. So that parish ministries can continue and expenses are met, parishioners are being encouraged to consider giving online, Benson said. Because not all parishes offer online giving on their websites, a place for parishioners to easily make their weekly offering to their parish has been set up on the diocese’s website at www.dwc.org. Donations may be made by clicking #ISupportMyWVParish on the diocese’s main web page. Benson noted that 100 percent of all funds given through the website will be forwarded to the parish that the donor indi- cates.

She encourages parishioners to check their parish website first to see if they already have this program set up, and if not, they can still give to their parish online through dwc.org.

“The intent of online giving is to move away from weekly envelopes and toward a regular system of giving that can provide income to the parish, even when parishioners are unable to attend Mass,” Benson said. “It also eases the workload of the parish staff and volunteer counters after each Mass.”

“There’s no question that our top priority is the health and safety of our parishioners, and to help meet the needs of people in this crisis,” she said. “The generosity and support of the people across the state will help the church in West Virginia to weather the storm and the challenges posed by this unprecedented public health threat.”