One Mission One Day Giving Event for Diocese’s Catholic Schools Underway

Visitors to OneMissionOne Day.org will find they are just a click away from making a donation to their chosen school. By selecting “Click Here to Find Your School,” donors can view a list of participating schools. There, they can click on their school’s profile which will offer information about the school and how to donate.

Principals of diocesan Catholic schools said this special day brings many great opportunities for school communities.

Dr. Carol Templeton, principal of St. Joseph Catholic School and St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, both in Huntington, said One Mission One Day provides the school communities the opportunity to come together as one family “to show our support, dedication, and appreciation of our Catholic schools. Through the generosity of our par- ents, faculty, staff, grandparents, alumni, and community members, the day of giving has an amazing ability to not only contribute to a need but also significantly enhance the learning experience for all our students enrolled within Catholic schools throughout the state.”

One Mission One Day is an opportunity to come together as a Christian community to support programs and other initiatives for students to grow in knowledge and faith, said Fairmont Catholic School Principal Diane Burnside.

“We appreciate the support of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston in their efforts to help our school with the tools students need to become productive citizens and servants of GOD,” she said.

St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Wheeling is using One Mission One Day to build a strong legacy for the future, said Advancement Director John Yelenic. He noted that the St. Vincent de Paul Parish Education Fund was re- cently launched building a $4 mil- lion endowment fund.

As for the actual day of the giving event, St. Vincent’s has plans for a celebration for students to enjoy.

“Since the national OMOD appeal is scheduled for May 4… our school community is focusing on the epic Star Wars line… ‘May the 4th (Force) be with you!’” Yelenic said.

“Several celebration parties (The Gathering) are planned for the parking lot ‘as a rite of passage’ for our SVS students! ’DJ Yelenix will create the atmosphere as students and families are safely surrounded by Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Andy the Aardvark from the Roadhouse and plenty more sights and sounds of Star Wars.