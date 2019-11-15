By Colleen Rowan

Bishop Mark E. Brennan has been on the road meeting the people of the diocese. His recent travels have taken him to Morgantown, where he celebrated the school Mass for the Solemnity of All Saints at St. Francis de Sales Church and then the Sunday Mass at St. John University Parish; and to New Cumberland, where he celebrated the 50th anniversary Mass for Immaculate Conception Parish. He made a special stop in Weirton to visit the elderly in a local center.

In a recent Facebook post by St. Paul Parish in Weirton, the parish stated: “Bishop Mark Brennan paid a visit to the Weirton Geriatric Center to meet residents there from our diocese! What a wonderful, humble man. He visited with each and every resident, worker and family member that was there. He even gave a special blessing to our former parish office secretary, Chris Dorich!”

The bishop’s travels then took him south for a visit to Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School as well as Parkersburg Catholic High School, where he spoke to the students in all of the religion classes, from seventh- to 12th-grade. Bishop Brennan also attended the Parkersburg Vicariate meeting, celebrated Mass at St. Michael Parish in Vienna, and visited local parishes.

It was then on to the Eastern Panhandle for a holy hour for vocations at St. James the Greater Parish and the International Pro-Life Dinner, among other parish gatherings.

In Wheeling, Bishop Brennan attended the Wheeling Vicariate meeting and celebrated Masses for students at Wheeling University at the Chapel of Mary and Joseph, and at the Cathedral of St. Joseph for Central Catholic High School students as part of National Vocations Awareness Week.

Courtesy Photo

Bishop Brennan visits a resident at the Weirton Geriatric Center.