On Solemnity of the Assumption of Our Lady, Weston Parish Holds Special Blessing

St. Patrick Parish in Weston celebrated the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Aug. 15 with Father Doug Ondeck, pastor of the parish, blessing herbs, plants, and flowers which were laid upon the side altar of the Blessed Virgin Mary inside the church. Father Ondeck and servers including Paul Derico, a new seminarian for the diocese (beside Father Ondeck), are pictured above. Faithful from around the diocese were invited to attend. A Marian procession was planned, but was cancelled because of rain. Courtesy Photo