By Very Rev. Paul J. Wharton, V.F., Pastor of Saint Francis de Sales Parish and School in Beckley

Pride and Prejudice is not just the name of a 19th Century novel by Jane Austin, but this names of two deadly sins that have infected and led to the oppression and death of more people than any pandemic. A prideful arrogance declares that if you don’t think the way I think and believe what I believe you are ignorant at best, but more likely a racist misogynist. There is a hateful prejudice that awards worth based upon race, creed, gender, skin color, educational level, or political party.

There are lots of opinions and beliefs about the issue of race in our nation today. Some believe there is no problem; others believe it is the only problem. But what does the Bible say about different races of people? What does God tell us? In the interests of your time and my own, I will simply identify four points often discussed in Catholic Social Teaching.

First, every person of every race is made in the image and likeness of God. Genesis 1:27 teaches, “God created mankind in his image; in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.” Adam and Eve’s race, nationality, or skin color are not named. We are all made in the image and likeness of God with spiritual, mental, and moral abilities that other creatures do not have. In the Acts of the Apostles, Saint Peter preached, “In truth, I see that God shows no partiality. Rather, in every nation whoever fears him and acts uprightly is acceptable to him.” (Acts 10:34-35) So, anytime anyone anywhere has any problem with race, he or she has a problem with God since God made every one of us as God wants us to be.

Second, every person of every race is loved by God. Jesus makes this very clear when he says, “For God so loved the world that God gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him.” (John 3:16-17). God loves us no matter the color of our skin, what we say or do, and whether or not we love God in return. Furthermore, Saint Paul reminds us, “But God proves his love for us in that while we were still sinners Christ died for us.”

(Romans 5:8). Just as we are special in God’s sight, everyone made in the image and likeness of God should be precious in our eyes.

Third, every person of every race is the same in the eyes of God. This is how Saint Paul expresses it. “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free person, there is not male and female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28). Our race, language, nationality, or skin color does not matter. What matters is Christ. Every person of every race is equal before God. We “are dust and unto dust we shall return.”

Finally, every person of every race will be judged by their own standard of judgment, however unfair, unjust, ignorant, blind, and senseless it may be. Jesus says, “For the measure with which you measure will in return be measured out to you.” (Lk 6:38b). The First Letter of John is even more blunt. “If anyone says, “I love God,” but hates his brother, he is a liar; for whoever does not love a brother whom he has seen cannot love God* whom he has not seen.” (1 John 4:20)

What does God have to say about race? Every person of every race is made in the image and likeness of God, loved by God, equal in the eyes of God, and we are all accountable for how we treat others.

