Oldest Catholic Church in West Virginia Featured in New Book

By Joyce Bibey

SWEET SPRINGS—In a recently published book, “Cloud of Witnesses – The Floyd-Lewis Chronicles,” Father Harry Winter, OMI, showcases the history of Virginia Governor John Floyd Jr., his wife Letitia Preston Floyd, and their descendants including their eldest daughter Letitia Floyd Lewis. This family rivaled the importance of the President John Adams family in Father Winter’s opinion. His book tells why. “Cloud of Witnesses” also highlights the family’s conversion to the Catholic faith and the prominent family’s influence on the Appalachian region, specifically the area of Sweet Springs in Monroe County. The area is home of the historic Old Sweet Springs Resort, which is currently part of an historic revitalization project lead by the Sweet Springs Resort Park Foundation, Inc., (https://www.sweetspringsresortpark.org). Eight of the first 10 Presidents of the United States had stayed in the grand hotel build in 1833, and the chapel on the property St. John’s is the oldest Catholic church in West Virginia, older than the state itself. It was established in 1859. Father Winter served as pastor in Monroe County from 1982-91, residing at St. Andrew’s in Union, while also serving St. John’s in Sweet Springs and St. Peter’s, in Peterstown. Father Winter’s title is a compliment to St. Paul’s writing – Hebrews 12:1, “Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us rid ourselves of every burden and sin that clings to us* and persevere in running the race that lies before us….” The great apostle is telling us that we need to have confidence as we run our race, because we are surrounded everyday by great prophets and saints who are cheering us on. Faith is a big part of the lives of the Floyd-Lewis family. Father Winters eloquently describes the individuals of the past as the grand witnesses to our history and now the work of the revitalization of it. The book ends challenging the reader to think who is in their “own Cloud of Witnesses, the people in your life who have died but still influence you positively in a significant way?” Father Winters will return to southern West Virginia to celebrate Mass Aug. 15 in Sweet Springs. He is currently the pastor in residence, St. Mary’s Church, Georgetown, Mass.