Office of Consecrated Life Welcomes New Director, Former Director Retires in Her 60th Jubilee Year

By Joyce Bibey As we welcome December, we welcome Sister Martha Teresa Gomez to the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Office of Consecrated Life. Sister Martha replaces Sister Ellen Dunn, who just celebrated her 60th anniversary as a member of the Dominican Sisters of Peace, taking her first vows in 1960. Sister Gomez is of the congregation of Sisters of the Good Shepherd. She was born and raised in Mexico. Her faith in God and dedication to serve others like Christ was instilled in her as a young child. She is one of seven daughters and one son to Julia and the late Juan Gomez. At a young age, she knew she wanted to be a religious sister and help others. “I joined the congregation in 1973 in El Paso, Texas, but not only did I have to learn about and reflect on religious life, I had to learn English,” she said. So far, her faith journey has enabled her to serve in Texas, California, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Spain. She has a liberal arts degree from Wheeling University and is also a licensed nurse aide and certified early childhood development professional. “I have taken on so many jobs,” she said with a chuckle. “As a religious sister you go and do what is needed. It’s all been very rewarding.” From 2010-2019, Sister Gomez took on missionary work in Spain at the Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd. “Oh, it was so special,” she said. “I worked for the welfare of the sisters in my congregation, but I also got to learn so much about their individual ministries and volunteer along with them.” One ministry in particular captured her heart. Maybe it was because she was from a large family, or her maternal instincts were strong, but Sister Gomez found herself spending a lot of time and giving much energy to a children’s homeless shelter. “It is a much different world outside of (the U.S.),” she said. “We would help newborn babies, whose mothers could not take care of them or just didn’t want them. We would help children up to the age of 18, either helping them find a (foster) family or adoption. As the children would get older the government would help with programs to make them independent. We saw all kinds of situations – a lot of poverty, drugs, and sad situations. “We shared a lot of tears,” she said. “Some sad, but so many tears of joy. It was great when the natural parents would get their situations better and come back for their child. You fall in love with the ministry.” Family is important to Sister Gomez. In February she was able to return to Mexico to visit her mother and siblings there. What was to be a four week stay turned into a seven month visit due to the global pandemic. “It was a blessing really,” she said. “I was able to give my family a break and take care of our 93-year-old mother and our sister with downs syndrome. It was a full-time job but so faith filling and rewarding despite the challenges of the pandemic.” Being a support for the religious sisters and brothers in West Virginia is how she sees her new role. “It is important I help them on their faith journey and their ministries,” she said. “I am looking forward to working with our bishop to see what our needs are here. I am looking forward to being a new voice, helping him help the diocese.” Her first goal is to reach out to all the religious in the state at least by phone or online and is eager to travel throughout all six vicariates to meet with them face to face. Sister Dunn was leader of the Consecrated Life office for 13 years. In that time, she developed a great connection with all 20 religious congregations represented in the diocese. “Sister Ellen has been tireless in her efforts to support the various religious, who minister in our diocese,” said Mike Nau, interim director of human resources for the diocese, in his announcement to staff of her retirement. “She has certainly earned the respect and admiration of those who have been touched by her kindness and affection she has for those who call Wheeling-Charleston their church.”

Courtesy Photo Sister Martha Teresa Gomez, right, is pictured with her mother and neice in Mexico.