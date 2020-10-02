Parishes in all reaches of West Virginia are committed to Respect Life and Pro-Life awareness. Here are highlights of a few of those parishes, working to build a culture that cherishes every human life.

• St. Francis Xavier Parish, Parkers- burg, has a Catholics for Life of the Mid-Ohio Valley group with members also from St. Monica in Lubeck, St. Michael’s in Vienna, St. Margaret Mary in Parkersburg, St. John’s in St. Mary’s, Christ Our Hope in Harrisville, and the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption in Marietta, Ohio. Yearly activities include: National Night of Prayer for Life on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception; Holy Hour for Life observing the Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children and marking the anniversary of Roe vs Wade legalizing abortion; May Memorial Cross Project with Parkersburg Catholic High School and the Knights of Columbus; Monthly Prayer in front of Planned Parenthood in Vienna; Spiritual Adoption program, praying for the unborn for 9 months; and much more.

• St. James Parish, Charles Town, has a Pro-Life Ministry active in educating the public about prenatal develop- ment, violence of abortion, and end of life issues. They participate in March for Life, Prayer Chains for Life, Pro-Life Booth at the Jefferson County Fair, and host the parish’s Annual International Dinner & Auction Fundraiser. The volunteers also work with Birthright and the Gabriel Project locally.