By Colleen Rowan Oregon Catholic Press (OCP) has launched the Parishioner Personal Missal Program, offering members of parish communities the opportunity to have their own personal copy of their parish’s missal, to help promote safe and active participation in the Mass, while at home or in church. The organization is a not-for-profit publisher of liturgical music and wor- ship resources. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, there was a concern among OCP staff about the needs of the faithful, said Wade Wisler, OCP publisher. When the pandemic started and churches around the country were shut down, parishes began livestreaming Masses. “We thought, wouldn’t it be great if the parishioners could have their own personal copy of the books that they could take home and use for worship at home? And in the cases where parishes have opened back up, they could bring the books with them,” Wisler said. “It’s a resource they could use to participate more fully in the liturgy.” This is the first time that OCP has made the missals available to the faithful. “This is an unusual move,” Wisler said. “Of course, these are unusual times.” Ordinarily, OCP sell the books directly to the Catholic parishes. One of the beautiful things about the program, Wisler said, is that it al- lows the faithful to participant in the prayer life of the parish through livestream Mass at home and to stay safe.

“For somebody who maybe in a group that is high-risk or for whatever reason didn’t feel comfortable in at- tending Mass in the church, they can use this resource and continue to stay connected with the parish and to par- ticipate from home.” With the onset of flu season and the continuing pandemic, he feels it is important for people to have a resource like this. The books provide the full lectionary readings for the Mass as well as the Order of Mass. “And so a family that’s worshiping from home can study the readings ahead of time and really be meditating on the Scriptures and come to Mass really prepared for when the word is proclaimed in the liturgy in the livestream Mass,” he said. “Their hearts are ready to receive the word.” An additional element of the program is that the books also provide the music for Mass. Wisler pointed to Breaking Bread, which is OCP’s primary annual missal that has roughly 850 hymns, psalms, Mass settings, and service music. “So families watching a Mass … can sing along and turn to that song in the book,” Wisler said, noting that his own family has been doing this since the pandemic began. “We Catholics wor- ship through music and through song. That’s been true for centuries,” he said. “The book can help people to sing as part of their worship from home.” Wisler and his colleagues at OCP be- lieve the books are not only good for Sunday Mass but throughout the week as well. The books have a section for morning and evening prayer in the back, and there’s music that can be part of that as well.

OCP will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022. The organization was founded in 1922 as the Catholic Truth Society of Oregon and, at the time, was focused upon publishing apolo- getic pamphlets to counter the anti-Catholicism rampant at the time in Oregon. “So the society began publish- ing these wonderful pamphlets that taught people about the truth and the beauty and the goodness of our faith and the church to counter some of the misinformation out there,” Wisler said. In the 1930s the organization began publishing bilingual Latin/ English booklets to help people partici- pate more fully in the Mass. After the 1970s, the organization became Ore- gon Catholic Press, shifting its focus to publishing music in the vernacular as Wisler said there was a need in the church for this in the years following the Second Vatican Council (1962-65). OCP established its Parish Grants Program in 2001 and, to date, has given more than $3 million to parishes around the country to provide direct fi- nancial assistance. OCP also supports the Archdiocese of Portland, where it is based.