Obituary — Sister Margaret Sinnott, CSJ

Sister Margaret (Peggy) Sinnott, with a sister at her bedside, peacefully died May 24, 2021 at Mount St. Joseph in Wheeling. Sister Peggy was celebrating 75 years in the Congregation of St. Joseph this year. She was born in County Wexford, Ireland April 15, 1927 and entered the Congregation of. St. Joseph on February 19, 1946. Sister Peggy professed vows on August 19, 1948. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Catherine Sinnott, her sisters, Catherine Whelan (Fran), Mary Sinnott, Marie Sinnott and Eileen Marie Sinnott, CSJ, her brothers, Leo Sinnott (Madge) and William Sinnott (Patricia), all of County Wexford, Ireland. Surviving are three brothers, Oliver (Breda), Nicholas (Breda) and Frank Sinnott and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Sister Peggy received her undergraduate degree in elementary education from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pa., and she earned her Master’s degree in Educational Administration at St. John’s College in Cleveland, Ohio. After spending 38 years in parochial education as a teacher and principal, Sister Peggy spent a year at Notre Dame University and then embarked on a new career in Health Care. When she asked for a job description for the Coordinator of Outpatient Services, Mother Rosaria matter-of-factly said, “Develop One!” It was a new program there. She spent 13 years ministering as Coordinator of Outpatient Services and as Patient family Representative to outpatients at the Congregation’s hospital in Charleston. Sister Peggy retired from active ministry in 1999 and resided at Mount St. Joseph where she was actively engaged in prayer ministry. Sister Peggy had a deep love of creation and enjoyed nurturing plants and flowers in the Serenity Garden at the Mount whenever she could. She had a special love for both her family of origin and her sisters in religion. Sister Peggy’s family from Ireland came to visit regularly. In recent days, they kept in contact via Skype. When reflecting on her life as a sister, Sister Peggy said, “I would do it all over again.” A vigil service was held via zoom on May 27. Due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, the funeral liturgy was recorded and will be available Friday, May 28, after 1 p.m., by visiting Sister’s obituary page at www.altmeyerfuneral homes.com. Arrangements by Altmeyer Funeral Homes, Fourteenth & Eoff Streets, Wheeling.