MERCER COUNTY—Sacred Heart parishes in Bluefield and Princeton began a nine-day Novena to the Sacred Heart June 20, and invite area Catholic faithful to attend. On weekdays Mass in Princeton will be at 6 p.m. and in Bluefield at noon.

On June 28, the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart, there will be Mass, day nine of the Novena, and Benediction. Mass times are: Princeton 6 p.m. and Bluefield at noon.

“Each day of the novena try to take some quiet time to ponder the words of Scripture, listening to Jesus speak his words of love and compassion to your heart,” the parishes encouraged the faithful. “Take the extracts from the writings of St. Margaret Mary as words of promise and encouragement throughout your day.”

The parishes provided members a print booklet of the Novena to the Sacred Heart after weekend Masses June 15-16 and encouraged them to pray day one of the Novena at home and/or at Mass and continue each day for nine days. Days three and four of the Novena were to be prayed during the regularly scheduled weekend Masses.

For more information about the Novena, call Sacred Heart in Bluefield at (304) 327-5623 and in Princeton at (304) 425- 3664.