Notre Dame Teacher Wins Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching

CLARKSBURG — The West Virginia selection committee for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) is proud to announce Dr. Angela McKeen of Notre Dame High School in Harrison County as one of only three State finalists for the 2019-2020 award year.

The Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching is the highest recognition that a kindergarten through 12th-grade science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teacher may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States. She was recently recognized at the West Virginia Science Teachers Association Fall conference in Charleston.

Dr. McKeen has taught in both public and private schools from kindergarten through college. She currently teaches Honors Physics, STEM, AP Environmental Science, seventh-grade science, and Earth & Space Science at Notre Dame High School. She is also an adjunct for Fairmont State University.

As one of the parents wrote about Dr. McKeen in a letter of support: “She is an impressive scientist but, even more so, an exceptional teacher who makes her students into teachers of what they learn… Moreover, she encourages and helps students of all levels of academic achievement to better their own understanding of science and to learn to be better scientists and students in the process. You will not find a more excited and effective science teacher — her students are a testament to that every single day at our high school.” – Christy Smith, parent and colleague.

Dr. McKeen will now be considered for the national award in Washington, D.C. National winners will be announced next year. The National Science Foundation administers Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.