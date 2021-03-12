Development Director’s Virtual Fundraising Challenge Begins

CLARKSBURG—The 2020-2021 Notre Dame Dame & St. Mary’s Fund Campaign has just hit the $125,000 mark, officials of the school announced recently. The goal is $200,000, and the campaign ends on June 30. The Notre Dame & St. Mary’s Fund is an annual campaign that benefits academic/extra-curricular programs, building maintenance, and provides a limited amount of academic tuition assistance. Gifts can be made by sending checks to: Notre Dame & St. Mary’s Fund, 127 East Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Donations can also be made online at notredamewv.org. All gifts are appreciated and make a difference. The schools thank those who have contributed. Online donations may be made on Notre Dame’s website at notredamewv.org. Donations also may be made to the Run for the Notre Dame & St. Mary’s Fund – Camino de Santiago. The link is on Notre Dame’s website. Ian McAra, development director for the schools, began the Camino de Santiago Virtual Challenge on March 1. This is a 480-mile run/walk with a a 16-week comple- tion deadline. The Camino de Santiago, known in English as the Way of St. James, is a network of Christian pilgrimages across Europe leading to the Shrine of the Apostle St. James the Great in the cathedral of Santiago de Compestela in Galicia, Spain. There are a number of routes that can be taken to the final destination and although McAra will not be physically there, the route he will virtually follow will run across the Northern part of Spain. The fundraiser will be broken up into two parts. Part 1 will include March and April. Part 2 will include May and June. “We are doing this so we don’t have to wait until the whole event is over before initial funds are released to the schools,” McAra stated on the campaign’s Facebook Page. “The goal for the entire event is $6,000. The schools thank all for considering a donation to the Notre Dame & St. Mary’s Fund.”