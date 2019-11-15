CLARKSBURG—Notre Dame High School proudly presents their 2019 All-School Musical ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at the McCrory Marketplace Grand Hall in downtown Clarksburg, WV (the space at the rear of My Mother’s Daughter) on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 at 7:30p and Sunday, November 17 at 2p.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is an imaginative, dynamic musical with sweeping theatrical power. The universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Join us for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND where the timeless power of theatre brings us together, moves our hearts, and helps us weather the storm.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Tickets are $10 and purchasing information can be found at notredamewv.org.