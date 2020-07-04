WEST VIRGINIA—The following norms are intended to assist pastors as they reopen their parish/mission facilities to serve those entrusted to their pastoral care. Obviously, the diversity in size, location and facilities will require pastors to make some adaptations in the following norms. However, the substance and intent of these norms are to be observed. These norms are provided to promote a safe environment for our faith communities.

1. Parish Meetings and Formation

a. Parishes may convene and host in-person regular meetings of parish committees, most importantly Parish Council, Finance Council, parish administrative staff and VIRTUS trainings. Preparations must be made in advance for physical distancing, such as sitting on every other seat. Attendees must wear masks upon entry and exit from parish buildings and during meetings. No tactile greetings are permitted. Hand sanitizer must be made available to all those in attendance. No food or drink is to be served. Any handouts must be taken home by those in attendance or discarded before leaving. Use projection devices when possible. Follow state and county guidance regarding the maximum number of attendees for public gatherings. Disinfect the meeting space upon conclusion. Please consider making provisions for participants who wish to participate virtually or by teleconference.

b. Group meetings are not to reconvene at this time in our parishes. This includes parish groups, youth groups, prayer groups, or outside groups such as ecumenical groups, AA, scouting, etc.

c. Adult religious education and formation classes, RCIA, etc., are not to be conducted face-to-face at this time. However, teleconferencing such as Zoom Meetings may be used.

d. Vacation Bible School and other children’s and youth programs are not to be held at this time.

2.

Indoor, Parish Hall or Gymnasium Events

a. Funeral Luncheons and other gatherings with meals: Presently, parishes may NOT have funeral luncheons/dinners.

b. Wedding Receptions, Baptismal/Confirmation gatherings, Bridal/Baby Showers, etc.: Presently parishes may not hold these types of gatherings.

c. Charitable Outreach: Parishes have been and still are encouraged to continue charitable outreach to the community during the pandemic, with special emphasis on operating food pantries, “meals on wheels,” utility assistance, clothing distribution, and outreach with local partners such as the Gabriel Project, Red Cross, St. Vincent de Paul Society, etc. Be certain to follow social distancing guidelines, use location specific plans to avoid contact, always wear masks and encourage hand washing/use of hand sanitizer. Organizers must clearly mark separate doors for ingress/egress and mark floors for one-way traffic flow. Track names of those in attendance at the entrance of your facility for contact tracing purposes. Prohibit use of public drinking fountains. Clean bathrooms frequently. Sanitize after each facility use.

d. Fund Raising Auctions, Craft Fairs or public events with or without food or beverage service: At this time, these events are not permitted to resume.

e. Athletics: Indoor athletic practices, games or recreational activities on parish property are not permitted to resume at this time. Guidance for Catholic School facilities is available through the Superintendent of Catholic Schools.

f. Fellowship: Per the guidelines already distributed for the resumption of public liturgies, no coffee, donuts or other gatherings are permitted in halls, gymnasiums or other church properties.

g. Bingo: Bingo is not permitted to resume at this time.

h. Rentals: Parish halls and gymnasiums are not available for parishioner or public rental at this time.

Outdoor Facilities and Venues: While outdoor events appear to provide more flexibility, it is important that care be taken to keep these events safe. Therefore safe-distancing is important as is the wearing of masks and meals are not to be served at these locations.