By Colleen Rowan

PARKERSBURG—Parkersburg Catholic Schools launched two new tuition programs for students. These opportunities are available for a limited time with limited space, and are open to students at Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School and Parkersburg Catholic High School.

The aim of the programs is to help families in the community to give their children the opportunity of a quality Catholic education, said John Golebiewski, president of Parkersburg Catholic Schools and principal of PCES and PCHS.

“Choosing educational institutions for your children can be an extremely emotional choice and also a financial investment when tuition is a part of the equation,” Golebiewski said. “We are currently offering two tuition incentives to help families focus less on the dollar and cents and more on the benefits and opportunities our school system can provide local families.”

These two tuition incentives are called the Referral Program and the Free Tuititon Program.

In the new Referral Program, if a current family of a student at one of the schools refers a student between now and the first day of school (Aug.19) and that student stays for at least one school year, both families will receive a $1,500 discount toward total family tuition. The credit will be applied to tuition immediately.

Through the Free Tuition Program, new families of the schools will receive the second half of the school year for free. Applications for this program are being accepted until Aug. 9. For new families only, the standard application fee of $100 is required. Families pay for the first semester and students attend the second semester for free for the first year only. Payment plans are available.

Families that participate in the Free Tuition Program are ineligible for the Referral Program, and vice versa, school officials said. These new tuition programs, Golebiewski said, will help Parkersburg Catholic School share its mission of giving young people the opportunity to reap the rewards of all that the schools have to offer to them in a Christ-centered environment.

“Exciting times are ahead for Parkersburg Catholic Schools, and we want to grow our family in hopes of sharing our mission on a larger scale,” Golebiewski said. “Along with bringing more students closer to Christ, our new technology center will allow courses in computer science, coding, robotics, music technologies, ESports, and more which will provide unparalleled opportunities throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley.”

Serving with Golebiewski is PCES Assistant Principal Stephanie Slone and PCHS Dean of Students and Athletic Director Amanda Weatherwax.

Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School provides instruction for 3-year-old preschool through sixth-grade. Parkersburg Catholic High School provides instruction for students in seventh- through 12th-grade.

For more information on the tuition programs or the schools, contact Kelli Lewis, advancement director, at (304) 428-7528 or klewis@pchs1.com; or Golebiewski, at (304) 485-6341 or jgolebiewski@pchs1. com.