New Programs, Resources Begin at West Virginia Institute for Spirituality This Month

CHARLESTON—The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality in Charleston has many upcoming opportunities and new resources available beginning this month. All of the programs are being offered via Zoom, and there is still time to register. “And, if you know someone who might be interested, please be sure to share this list with them,” WVIS officials said. View the list at wvis.org. The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality (WVIS) offers programs throughout the year. These programs, which are currently offered via Zoom, are aligned with WVIS’s mission of providing opportunities for deepening mindfulness, prayer practice, interior peace, and for integrating moral and ethical values. Upcoming opportunities include Contemplative Prayer Group, Prayer Counseling Sessions, 19th Annotation Training Intensive, and much more. Additionally, WVIS offers programs for continuing education and/or CEU credit as applicable, for social workers, registered nurses, licensed professional counselors, and spiritual directors.