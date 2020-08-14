CLARKSBURG—Kelly Light will take over as the Principal of Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg on Aug. 15.

Light graduated from Notre Dame in 2006 before receiving a degree in English literature from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. She went on to receive a Master’s Degree in educational leadership from West Virginia University and a post-master’s certification in school principalship from Marshall University.

Light taught at Lincoln High School in Shinnston and Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg before becoming the assistant principal at Notre Dame in 2018. She replaces Julie Frosch who resigned over the summer.

“It means a lot to me to be selected for the position,” Light said. “When you accept a job at Notre Dame — it’s a calling. You’re there for the kids; you care about the community; and you care about providing a faith-based education.”