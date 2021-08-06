Nedeff, Newhart, Laurine Klug of Parkersburg Vicariate Eager for Diocesan Pastoral Council Tasks

By Joyce Bibey

WHEELING—The Parkersburg representatives on the reestablished Diocesan Pastoral Council (DPC) are rolling up their sleeves to help Bishop Mark E. Brennan and the other five vicariates in the state to enhance the life of the diocese and spiritual formation of the faithful. Together the trio bring both a youthful and senior prospective. Nearly four decades ago Linda Nedeff converted to Catholicism and became a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Parkersburg. As a young mother she en

joyed being part of her parish family. She later became a teacher at Parkersburg Catholic Elementary, where she served for 30 years. Nedeff’s love of her faith and teaching inspired her to volunteer in faith formation classes at St. Francis and eventually lead the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) program for 28 years. “Along the way I taught summer Bible Schools and did whatever the parish needed—cleaning, painting, sewing, cooking, etc.,” she said. “I grew up active in my childhood church and cannot imagine not contributing to my church in some way. We all have something we can do, and the parish always has things that need done.” Because of her upbringing and the love, she has for her faith community it was hard “not” to be active in parish life even after retirement. “When someone nominated me to represent the parish on the vicariate level, I felt I could offer my years of involvement to listen and give input,” Nedeff said. “I never expected to also become part of the diocesan council, but now that I am on it for three years, I hope that our combined input can contribute to a dialogue between clergy and laity and help repair some of the loss of trust that has sadly increased over the last decade.” Nedeff will serve on the Lay Life and Ministry Committee on the council. While she represents a senior voice on the Parkersburg Vicariate’s team on the DPC, Colleen Newhart brings a voice for the younger generations. Newhart, a one-year member of the council, is a parishioner of St. Michael’s in Vienna. She grew up in Greenbrier County area and attended St. Catherine of Siena in Ronceverte. Newhart has volunteered for her Parish School of Religion (PSR), serves as lector, and helps her community through the local soup kitchen and Gabriel Project. “I accepted this role, because I feel it is important for the Diocesan Pastoral Council to have members of various age groups to provide information that Bishop Brennan is seeking from the laity,” Newhart said. “Every generation has a different perspective of the Church as well as different challenges and needs. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a representative for millennials on the Diocesan Pastoral Council.” Like Nedeff and Newhart, New Martinsville resident Denise Laurine Klug is honored to serve on the DPC and takes pride in doing so on behalf of her Catholic community; and for her that means a family of four local parishes. “I am currently a member of St. Vincent de Paul in New Martinsville, but with that being said we are a ‘cluster’ of four churches and I honestly feel that I am member of each of them—St. Joseph Mission in Proctor, Mater Dolorosa in Paden City, and Holy Rosary Mission in Sistersville,” she said. “Each one has its own special and unique feel yet we are one.” Laurine Klug grew up in Weirton in a Catholic and Protestant household. The Catholic faith was prodominant and introduced to her, but it was her ultimate decision to enter the church. “My three older siblings were baptized Catholic, but by the time my younger brother and I came along the family dynamic was ever changing for many reasons,” she said. While her mother, a Protestant, made sure she and her brother attended Catechism classes at St. Paul’s, she left entering the faith fully through the sacraments up to them. “I thank her for that,” she said. “My younger brother and I both choose to be Catholic. At that time the late great Father Harold ‘Dinty’ Moore was the priest. How could you not fall in love with the Catholic religion with Father Moore’s teachings? Not only was it what my soul yearned for but also our mom—she converted to Catholicism.” As a teenager, Laurine Klug volunteered for church bazaars and events. She also worked in the parish office in the summer of her teen years, “which apparently must have been where I belong,” she said, because she works at the office of the four regional churches she represents. So why does she go above and beyond to volunteer for her Catholic community? “It’s not about me and what I personally receive,” Laurine Klug said. “When you place your trust in God and know that He places you where you need to be and serve to the best of your ability, it is about who in their moment of need receives His Grace and Mercy.” Serving the DPC for her two year term goes hand in hand with that mindset. “Laity truly have our finger on the pulse of the church and desire to see positive things happen within her,” she said. “It is important for the DPC representatives throughout their perspective vicariates be able to be visible and approachable as we try to reach all parishioners not only those attending and those that have fallen away, but those who may be future converts throughout our state.” Laurine Klug will serve on the Pastoral Concerns Committee with Newhart.