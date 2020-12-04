Nearly $617,000 Raised for Parishes and Ministries on Giving Tuesday

By Colleen Rowan WHEELING—On Giving Tuesday, the faithful donated almost $617,000 to support the parishes and ministries of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. A global day of kindness and generosity, Giving Tuesday was held Dec. 1 with 891 donors responding. “It was wonderful to see so many Catholics across the state come together to support their parishes, Catholic education, evangelization and Catholic Charities WV!” Heidi Sforza, director of Annual Giving for the diocese, said the day after the event. “Giving Tuesday is all about kindness and generosity and I felt that message spread all throughout the diocese yesterday as we watched the day unfold on the website and on social media.” The giving event was held in place of the annual Catholic Sharing Appeal (CSA), which had to be cancelled earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This month’s Giving Tuesday was the first giving event held for parishes in place of the CSA. “We are all one community of faith,” Sforza said, “and when we come together we can do big things!” Throughout the pandemic, she said, parishes have continued to serve their communities in many creative and new ways. Although Giving Tuesday has passed, Sforza stressed that it is not too late to participate. The website stopped taking donations Dec. 2, but donations can still be given directly to one’s parish. Those who do so, should include Giving Tuesday on the memo line of the check. The success of this mon this month’s Giving Tuesday follows the earlier succes of the giving event held for Catholic schools ealrier this year called One Mission, One Day to Make a Difference in which almost $235,000 was raised for the 19 participating schools. The diocese’sCatholic schools are planning giving day May 4.