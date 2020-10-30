National Vocation Awareness Week Will be Held Nov. 1-7

National Vocation Awareness Week, celebrated this year from Nov. 1-7, is an annual weeklong celebration of the Catholic Church in the United States dedicated to promoting vocations to the priesthood, diaconate and consecrated life through prayer and education. It is also a time for the faithful to renew prayers and support for those who are considering one of these particular vocations. The U.S. bishops ask the faithful to: “Please ask Our Lord for more dedicated, holy priests, deacons, and consecrated men and women. May they be inspired by Jesus Christ, supported by our faith community, and respond generously to God’s gift of vocation.” National Vocation Awareness Week began in 1976 when the U.S. bishops designated the 28th Sunday of the year for NVAW. In 1997, this celebration was moved to coincide with the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, which fell on January 13 in 2013. Beginning in 2014, the observance was moved to the first full week of November. For more about this special week, visit the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ website: usccb.org.