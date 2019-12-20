By Martina Hart

On December 13, Ascension Parish in Hurricane hosted The 177 Project, a nationwide tour of various performing artists, designed to help spark a renewal in Eucharistic Adoration.

The initiative was launched in the fall of 2018 with the goal to reach all 177 dioceses across the United States with evenings of praise and worship geared towards all age groups. Aly Aleigha, a Catholic singer/songwriter, worship leader, and catechist from Minnesota, facilitated the evening at Ascension Parish. In the dimly lit church, she began with a mini-concert of her original songs and some familiar hymns interspersed with brief reflections fitting for the Advent Season of longing and waiting for Jesus. Her voice and acoustic guitar were accompanied by keyboardist Marcus Ramsay from Florida. They transitioned into the Holy Hour with Father Bill Matheny, pastor of Ascension Church, processing into the sanctuary with the monstrance containing the Most Blessed Sacrament, which was placed upon the altar. Contemporary and traditional elements invited worshippers to experience the presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

The evening concluded with benediction. Attendees were then able to meet and greet Aleigha. To support The 177 Project a free will offering was taken up, and CDs of Aleigha’s music were also for sale.

“I am grateful that we’ve had the opportunity to have her here and to expose people to the praise and the worship and adoration,” said Carolina Leachman, director of Religious Education at Ascension Parish. She had met Jason Wall, founder of the project, at an event a couple years ago and was inspired to bring the initiative to West Virginia. Wall organizes the tours of participating artists in different regions of the country.

“Aly really did a beautiful job of incorporating the music. It’s so reverent with adoration and the benediction. … It’s just really exciting to know that she’s traveled all over the place to bring awareness to adoration.”

For more information about The 177 Project, visit www.the177project.com.