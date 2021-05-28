National Right to Life Convention Set for June 25-26

May 28, 2021 - News

HERNDON, Va.—The 50th Annual National Right to Life Convention is set for June 25 and 26 at the Hilton Washington Dulles Airport Hotel in Herndon, Va. “We will open with a dinner theater on Thursday evening, June 24, featuring the Play, ‘Viable,’” officials said. Friday morning opens with a Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and continues throughout the day with two general sessions and 30 breakout sessions. Saturday morning opens with a general session at 9 a.m., followed by 24 breakout sessions, another general session and a closing banquet. “All during which we have the National Teens for Life Convention, pro-life exhibits, childcare and the opportunity to meet and talk with pro-lifers from all around the country. We hope to see you there!” officials said. Visit nrlc.org for more information and to get the latest on speakers,

Facebooktwittermail