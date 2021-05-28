National Right to Life Convention Set for June 25-26

HERNDON, Va.—The 50th Annual National Right to Life Convention is set for June 25 and 26 at the Hilton Washington Dulles Airport Hotel in Herndon, Va. “We will open with a dinner theater on Thursday evening, June 24, featuring the Play, ‘Viable,’” officials said. Friday morning opens with a Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and continues throughout the day with two general sessions and 30 breakout sessions. Saturday morning opens with a general session at 9 a.m., followed by 24 breakout sessions, another general session and a closing banquet. “All during which we have the National Teens for Life Convention, pro-life exhibits, childcare and the opportunity to meet and talk with pro-lifers from all around the country. We hope to see you there!” officials said. Visit nrlc.org for more information and to get the latest on speakers,