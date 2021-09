MARTINSBURG—The Princess Street Players will present a mystery dinner theater production at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Joseph School in Martinsburg. Those 21 and older are invited to take part in a “whodunit” to raise funds for the school. Ticket cost to attend is $45 per person and includes a spaghetti dinner, one beverage, and the show. A cash-only bar will be avail-able. To order tickets, go to https:// www.eventbrite.com/e/mystery- dinner-tickets-168589607053.