Moyra Faye Crenwelge, 88, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away, Sunday, October 24, 2021. She was born to Herbert Reiland and Helene Behrendt on a farm near Marion, Texas on November 3, 1932. She was a 5th Generation Texan, whose great-great grandfather came to this area from Germany on December 31, 1847, settling near Schumansville. She was the eldest child, having two younger brothers, Wilfred and Lloyd Reiland. Moyra was baptized by Rev. Morningway at First Protestant Church as a young child. When she entered school in September, 1939, she spoke only German, though she understood English. She moved to New Braunfels as a child, in December 1942. There she attended Carl Shultz Elementary School, and was a proud graduate of New Braunfels High School’s class of 1950. Upon graduation, Moyra worked as a telephone operator for the local Southwestern Bell Telephone Exchange in downtown New Braunfels and later in Seguin when the company changed to a dial system. In her free time after work, she would visit the dance slab at Landa Park. It was there that she met her husband, Roy. On December 8th, 1956, Moyra married Roy Crenwelge at St. Paul Lutheran Church by Reverend Arthur Holm. In 1969 when Roy started Crenwelge Plumbing, Moyra became his business partner, assisting him by being a dispatcher, bookkeeper, and secretary. Their marriage lasted 61 years until his passing in 2018. Roy and Moyra were blessed to have three sons, Jerry, Randall, and Karl. Moyra enjoyed reading (she was an avid reader), enjoyed collecting post cards from everywhere. As a teenager, she sewed most of her own clothes on an old treadle machine. She was an avid History lover, preferring non-fiction to fiction. Later, she enjoyed traveling to visit with out-of-state family, seeing historical sites, and National Parks across the US. Another one of her interests involved researching family genealogy and scrapbooking. She enjoyed telling stories about the old days to her children and grandchildren, and doing crafts together. She was proud to be an Omie to her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, baking, solving the daily crossword and sudoku puzzles, trying to “win” Jeopardy in the afternoon, and FaceTiming with her family. She had a passion for learning, and often said that if she’d had the chance to go to college, she would have liked to have studied microbiology. She is survived by sons, Randall of Greenbelt, MD and Karl (Guille) of New Braunfels; four grandchildren: Marie (Zachary) Tilkens of Riverdale Park, MD; Rev Father Brian Crenwelge of Morgantown, WV; and Marissa and Christian Crenwelge of New Braunfels; two great-grandchildren, Perry James Tilkens and Rosalie Elizabeth Tilkens of Riverdale Park, MD; sister-in-law, Linda Reiland, and niece Lisa (Stephen) Lochridge of Hamilton, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; son, Jerry; brothers, Wilfred Reiland of New Braunfels and Lloyd Reiland of Hamilton, MS; and nephew, David Reiland of Hamilton, MS. A Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Zoeller Funeral Home Chapel with Father Brian Crenwelge officiating. Burial will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. The Crenwelge Family thanks all of her caregivers who graciously offered their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Meals on Wheels, or a charity of your choice.