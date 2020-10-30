By Joyce Bibey

When a baby is born, many faithful naturally say, “Thank you, God, for this miracle.” For a couple in Tennessee, when they hold their youngest son, they have no doubt they are embracing an authentic miracle. Rome confirmed it. After Father Michael McGivney was declared a Venerable Servant of God in 2008, hundreds of letters were received by the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council in Hartford, Connecticut, declaring they believe their illnesses were cured because of Father McGivney. In addition, many congregants of St. Mary’s in New Haven shared with their pastor Father Joseph Allen, that they too were blessed with a miracle after praying Father McGivney would intercede. However, the Church must laboriously investigate to determine if an event is actually medically unexplainable, instantaneous, and truly divine intervention. On May 27, 2020, Pope Francis declared the healing of the unborn child of Dan and Michelle Schachle was indeed a miracle of Venerable Father Michael McGivney. In 2014, the Schachles, a devoted Catholic couple, were excited to find out she was pregnant with a baby boy. The couple went to the doctor for a follow-up ultrasound and discovered the child would be born with Down syndrome. Loving and strong in their faith, the couple considered it a blessing for their family to welcome a child with Downs. However, their world was shaken after their next routine visit to the doctor. This time the scan revealed the baby to been retaining fluid, a fatal condition called fetal hydrops. The Schachles were told there were only two options — terminate the pregnancy or let the child die on his own and have a still birth. Without hesitating they knew they would keep the baby until it died in the womb naturally, abortion was not an option at all. Once they were alone and quiet it was Dan who spoke up and said “Fr. McGivney needs a miracle. Let’s pray this child is his miracle.” The Schachles were members of the Father McGivney Guild, a K of C organization established to support the cause of Father McGivney becoming Saint. Thanks to an incentive trip Dan had received as an insurance agent for the K of C, the couple, still pregnant, visited Fatima. Before departing for the pilgrimage, the couple made a plea to family, friends, and their parish to pray for the intercession of Father McGivney that their child would survive. The Schachles vowed if the baby was meant to be a miracle and live, they “would name him Michael after (Father McGivney).” On March 16, 2015, at a Mass in Fatima, one of the readings was the story of the Second Sign at Cana. “It was the story of a man, who asks for a miracle for his son,” Dan Schachle said in many interviews since. “The lord said, ‘Go forth your son will live.’” When Dan Schachle heard those words, “the brokenness in my heart was lifted,” he said. Michelle Schachle said, she was overwhelmed at that moment. “I physically felt like a veil was lifted,” she said. Had a miracle just occurred in the womb? Just days after returning home, Michelle was scheduled for a routine ultrasound. It revealed exactly what they prayed for – the hydrops was gone! On May 15, 2015, Michelle Schachle was 31 weeks into her pregnancy, Michael McGivney Schachle was born during an emergency c-section. Two months premature, he weighed less than 4 pounds, but “Michael was perfect just the way he was,” Michelle Schachle said. The Schachle’s story is blessed with God winks: Michael was born on the anniversary of the Knights of Columbus’ Supreme Council charter signing of May 15, 1882. Father Michael McGivney was the eldest of 13 children. Michael McGivney Schachle is the youngest of 13 children. Michelle Schachle’s birthday is Aug. 12th, so was Father McGivney’s. The documentary — Father Michael McGivney, An American Blessed — can be viewed at fathermcgiveny.org . It includes a moving interview with the Schachle family. To read more about the Knights of Columbus go to their website at KofC.org. The Diocese of Nashville presents a story about Mikey Schachle on their website.