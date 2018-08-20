For the past week we have once again been forced to contemplate the scandal of priests abusing children. The gospel for this past Saturday’s mass – “Let the children come to me” – brought up very painful thoughts about past failures in the Church. Along with you, I have been praying for the victims of abuse, and I have been praying about what I should say to you.

This morning Pope Francis released a beautiful letter on the tragedy of abuse. He sums up well the situation worldwide: Looking back to the past, no effort to beg pardon and to seek to repair the harm done will ever be sufficient. Looking ahead to the future, no effort must be spared to create a culture able to prevent such situations from happening, but also to prevent the possibility of their being covered up and perpetuated. The pain of the victims and their families is also our pain, and so it is urgent that we once more reaffirm our commitment to ensure the protection of minors and of vulnerable adults.

Let me assure you that since 2002, the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has had strong policies in place to ensure employees or volunteers in our parishes and schools have been screened before they are in a position to deal with children. All employees and volunteers receive sexual abuse awareness training. Policies have been in place to investigate claims of sexual abuse of children by anyone working for the Diocese. I commend the hard work in this regard of our Office of Safe Environment and its coordinator Mrs. Sharon K. Goudy.

Pope Francis in his letter calls us to solidarity with those instituting further reforms regarding the protection of children. He also calls us to solidarity in the effort to deepen our own unity with Christ. He calls us

To see things as the Lord does, to be where the Lord wants us to be, to experience a conversion of heart in his presence. To do so, prayer and penance will help. I invite the entire holy faithful People of God to a penitential exercise of prayer and fasting, following the Lord’s command. This can awaken our conscience and arouse our solidarity and commitment to a culture of care that says “never again” to every form of abuse.

Brothers and sisters, let us heed the call of Pope Francis. Let us make this time of facing past sins of the Church not only an opportunity for further reform in practices, but also an opportunity for further deepening of our discipleship. In this regard, Pope Francis turns to the example of Mary, especially of Mary at the foot of the Cross: “She, the first of the disciples, teaches all of us as disciples how we are to halt before the sufferings of the innocent, without excuses or cowardice. To look to Mary is to discover the model of a true follower of Christ.” May Mary, our Model in Faith, be with us all in this troubling time.